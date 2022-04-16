Grand Valley chooses Meijer executive as next vice president

Sentinel Staff
·1 min read
  • Philomena Mantella
    University president in Michigan

ALLENDALE — A longtime Meijer executive has been chosen as the next vice president at Grand Valley State University.

GVSU President Philomena Mantella appointed Stacie Behler to the role earlier this week, effective this summer. The move comes following an announcement that current vice president Matthew McLogan will retire June 30.

Behler will assume the roles of vice president, chief public affairs and communications officer and secretary to the GVSU Board of Trustees July 1. She is currently the group vice president of public affairs and communication at Meijer.

Stacie Behler will be the next vice president at Grand Valley State University.
“I have known and admired Stacie since coming to Grand Valley and seeing the impact she has in the region,” Mantella stated. “She brings the kind of experience we need to fill this role, which includes government relations, communications and marketing.

“She’s the right person for the aspirations and visions we have for this great university. I’m thrilled she’s coming on board.”

Stacie Behler, a longtime Meijer executive, has been chosen as the next vice president at Grand Valley State University.
Behler, an attorney, joined Meijer as senior legal counsel in 2001. In two decades with the retailer, she has served in various roles, been named executive director of the Meijer Foundation and provided counsel to the Meijer family in its philanthropic activities.

“After two incredible decades at Meijer, I am excited to transition my leadership into higher education at such a critical time for students, families and our community,” Behler stated. “Grand Valley State University needs to be at the front of the conversation about the future of education, and I am honored to be part of the team that will lead that work and continue to drive innovation and vision.”

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Grand Valley chooses Meijer's Stacie Behler as next vice president

