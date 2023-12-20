Grand Valley winding down debt on school

Dec. 20—ORWELL — Grand Valley Local Schools officials are reviewing a variety of financial issues as the school's debt for building the present school building nears an end.

Tax millage will drop to .6 mills until the final payment is made, said GVLS Superintendent William Nye.

"As we prepared for our final debt payment, we had a discussion with Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas," said GVLS Treasurer Tahnee Gruskiewicz. Nye said the .5 mill maintenance levy will go off the books at the same time and eventually the school board will have to replace that revenue.

Nye said there is a surplus in the fund for now, but a new levy may need to be considered.

Thomas also attended the meeting and provided a review of the new tax appraisals of county real estate. He said the county's three year evaluation of property values is completed and tax bills are likely to increase.

Thomas also explained details of a farm land tax process that will increase the tax burden of a lot of farm land in the district.

In other business:

—The school board approved the hiring of Benjamin Pickard as the K-12 music teacher and the high school and middle school band director.

—The hiring of a variety of part time positions, including an event and technical director and a junior varsity softball coach was approved.

—The school board also approved a three year $124,981.64 lawn care contract with Old Fashion Lawn Care LLC.

* The board approved a January 8, 2024, budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. and a 6 p.m. organizational meeting to be followed by a regular meeting.

—Amanda Dolan was approved as the president pro-tem for the meeting until a new president is elected.

—The school board approved the annual $5,131 fee to the Ohio School Boards Association.