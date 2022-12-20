Grand Venture Technology (SGX:JLB) shareholders have earned a 30% CAGR over the last three years

Grand Venture Technology Limited (SGX:JLB) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 24% in the last quarter. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 116% in that time. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Grand Venture Technology achieved compound earnings per share growth of 41% per year. The average annual share price increase of 29% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 10.17 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Grand Venture Technology's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Grand Venture Technology, it has a TSR of 119% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Grand Venture Technology shares, which cost holders 59%, including dividends, while the market was up about 4.4%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 30% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Grand Venture Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Grand Venture Technology you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

