Granddaughter beats 85-year-old grandmother and disables her phone, Louisiana cops say

An 85-year-old is in a hospital after her granddaughter attacked her, Louisiana officials say.

Evangeline Parish deputies said they found the woman on Tuesday, April 4, with multiple serious injuries. Investigators determined that she had been beaten by her 20-year-old granddaughter.

The woman’s granddaughter, Cecilia Ann Lee, was visiting her grandmother on Tuesday when the two had an altercation that became physical, deputies said in a news release. Lee then used a wooden back scratcher and picture frame to strike her grandmother in the head, torso, arms and hands.

After attacking her grandmother, Lee vandalized her home and damaged her phone so she couldn’t call for help, according to deputies. Then, Lee fell asleep on a couch in her grandmother’s home.

When authorities arrived, they found Lee at the home and took her into custody. She has since been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery of the infirm, cruelty to the infirm, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, deputies said.

Officials said April 6 that the 85-year-old is still in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

Evangeline Parish is about 100 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.

