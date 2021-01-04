Granddaughter begs internet to help find her missing Miami grandfather

The granddaughter of an 89-year-old Miami man who has been missing since New Years Eve is begging the social media world to help find her grandfather.

When Miami police detectives said they had no leads or updates on his case, Lucy Wong-Paul said she took to Instagram and Facebook in hopes that others may be able to help find Yu Cheung Wong, a Miami resident who uses a cane and suffers from memory loss,

“My grandfather was sitting on the porch New Year’s Eve morning as he frequently does,” Wong-Paul wrote, alongside the hashtag #FindMyGrandpa2021. “My grandmother came out and he was gone by around 9 a.m. He took his cane and no wallet or I.D. We suspect he went on the bus as he was accustomed to doing before Coronavirus and before his memory started fading.”

He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt hoodie and pajama pants.

Wong’s family is hoping his love for riding the bus to Calder Casino in Carol City and Aventura Mall could offer some clues. The family says they’ve made their rounds to the destinations to see if anybody has seen him. So far, a bus driver told the family he was seen in the Aventura area on Friday.

So far a “bus driver [said] that my grandfather was on her bus on Friday. He might still be in the Aventura Mall area,” Wong-Paul said, noting that her grandfather doesn’t speak much English.

She’s asking for the public’s help in calling hospitals, homeless shelters or even medical examiners’ offices across South Florida.

“Ask about my John Doe Chinese grandfather because he doesn’t have any I.D. on him,” Wong-Paul wrote, noting that her grandfather doesn’t know how to swim.

Wong lives in the 600 block of Northeast 80th Street. He’s 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, according to Miami police.

“On a final note my grandmother said he’s actually 91 because he said he was younger when he temporarily worked in Nassau after he left Hong Kong, so cute little grandparent story. Ahem, exaggerating that age,” Wong-Paul wrote.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.