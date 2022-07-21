Grandfather charged after 12-year-old grandson is found shot in head, NC police say

A man has been charged after his 12-year-old grandson was found with a gunshot wound to the head, North Carolina police told news outlets.

Thomasville Police Department said officers responded to an individual with a gunshot wound shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. Once on the scene, officers found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot once in the head, WXII reported, citing police.

The victim was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police say. He’s in critical condition, news outlets report.

Thomasville police did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information.

Investigators say the boy was found in his grandfather’s home and the incident occurred while his grandfather was at work, News19 reported.

The boy’s grandfather was charged with failing to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor after turning himself in to police, WXII reported. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Thomasville is about 70 miles northeast of Charlotte.

