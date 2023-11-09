Grandfather charged with dealing Fentanyl, meth, authorities say

People who know 65-year-old James Hall describe him as a friendly, easy-going retiree who doted on his grandchildren.

According to authorities, Hall had a darker side hidden from neighbors, as an accused drug dealer at his rented home in rural Forsyth County.

“I’m appalled frankly. I hope he’s locked up for a long time,” said neighbor Craig Richards.

On Friday, Forsyth County deputies answered an emergency call to Hall’s home on Flowery Branch Road. According to an incident report, they found Hall slumped on the kitchen floor, and a woman unconscious on the front porch.

“When we got there we found two people that were suffering from an apparent overdose. Narcan was administered and they were taken to the hospital,” said Forsyth Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller.

While at the home, deputies spotted possible illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in open view, and then obtained a search warrant.

Inside the home, they found ten ounces of powered fentanyl, four ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun.

The fentanyl posed a danger to investigators in the process of removing it from the scene.

“They say a grain or a very little amount of fentanyl is enough to kill someone. And this was ten ounces,” said Miller.

According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl can be a potentially lethal dose. In that calculation, ten ounces of the drug could contain many thousands of potentially lethal doses.

“If you’re selling it in Forsyth County, we don’t tolerate that. And he was apparently overdosing from his own drugs,” said Miller.

Neighbors say they can’t recall an alleged drug house in their community and were stunned to learn of the retiree’s arrest.

“It’s a wonderful place to live and a great place to raise children. And we don’t need that kind of stuff going on,” said Richards.

Deputies arrested Hall after his released from a local hospital.

He faces several charges including trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

