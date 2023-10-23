Grandfather dead after he was shot, killed by grandson, Lithonia police say
A homicide investigation is underway in Lithonia after a domestic situation led to the death of a DeKalb County grandfather.
Police say they were called out to the 7000 block of Dean Court in Lithonia around 6 p.m. to a person shot call. When officials arrived, they found a 77-year-old victim dead.
Details are still fluid at this time, but police told a Channel 2 Action News photographer the situation is domestic, and the 77-year-old victim is the grandfather of the suspect, his 34-year-old grandson.
The investigation is ongoing. Motive is unknown, officials say.
