Grandfather: Girl, 6, struck by gunfire while riding in car in Minneapolis dies

Libor Jany, Star Tribune
·2 min read

Aniya Allen, the 6-year-old girl shot in the head Monday amid surging gunfire in Minneapolis, has died, her grandfather said in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.

"These maggots killed my 6 year old granddaughter here in mpls after all I tried to do to help bring love compassion and Peace!" activist K.G. Wilson posted to Facebook. "I just went from sad to mad. Right now all I want to know is who did this?"

Police and officials at HCMC, where she is hospitalized, have not confirmed Aniya's death or whether she remains on life support.

After a day of shopping and swimming, Allen was riding in a car her mother was driving through the intersection of N. 36th and Penn avenues when they drove into what police believe was a shootout between rival gangs. Allen was taken to HCMC, where family and supporters, including Wilson, kept vigil.

Allen was the third young Minneapolis child shot in a span of two weeks in a city already reeling from rising violent crime, the pandemic and the lingering effects of George Floyd's killing in police custody last spring.

On April 30, Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, was riding in a car with his mother and father when a gunman or gunmen opened fire. One of the bullets pierced the trunk and struck Ladavionne in the head as he was eating from a can of Pringles, officials said. They said the boy was put into a medically induced coma at North Memorial Health Hospital, where doctors were forced to remove a portion of his skull to relieve swelling on the brain.

On Saturday, 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith was at a friend's house jumping on a trampoline when a car pulled into the alley and someone inside fired several shots at a nearby house, striking her in the head. Repeated vigils for both children have continued outside North Memorial, where they continue to fight for their lives.

So far this year, the city's 27 homicides are nearly double what they were at this point in 2020, and 187 people have been wounded or killed in shootings — a tally the city didn't reach until June 21 in 2020, according to Police Department crime statistics. More worryingly, 22 children have been struck by gunfire, half of them shot since March 28, the statistics show.

Online fundraisers are ongoing to help with medical expenses for Allen, Garrett and Ottoson-Smith

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064

Recommended Stories

  • NYPD announces increase in Black applicants after eliminating fees

    The New York Police Department is seeing a surge in Black and applicants of color. According to officials, the department saw a surge in minority applicants ready to take the entrance exam compared to past years. At a press conference on Tuesday, the police commissioner said the surge is “incredibly important” and that the NYPD actively recruited diverse applicants, per The Wall Street Journal.

  • Apple made more than $100 million in commissions from 'Fortnite' - executive at trial

    Apple Inc made more than $100 million in commissions from Epic Games' "Fortnite" during the two years the online game was on the App Store, an Apple executive testified on Wednesday. Michael Schmid, Apple's head of game business development for the App Store, took the stand during the third week of an antitrust trial in federal court in Oakland, California.

  • North Carolina prosecutor says deputies were justified in fatal shooting of unarmed Andrew Brown Jr.

    A North Carolina prosecutor said Tuesday that sheriff’s deputies were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr. because he ignored their commands and endangered at least two of them when he drove his car toward them.

  • 8-month-old boy, father found dead at Garland apartments; police say man killed himself

    The cause of the baby’s death is under investigation.

  • Speeding Mustang Driver Thwarted By Low Fuel

    It happens to the best of us…

  • Unbounce snags Snazzy.ai to add automated copywriting to platform

    Unbounce, a Vancouver startup best known for helping marketers create automated landing pages, added a new wrinkle this morning when it announced it has acquired Snazzy.ai, an early-stage automated copywriting startup. Unbounce Chief Strategy Officer Tamara Grominsky says that her company focuses on helping customers convert their customers into sales, and with Snazzy, it gets some pretty nifty technology based on GPT-3 artificial intelligence technology. "We're focused right now on building conversion intelligence software that will allow marketers to work with machines to really unlock their true conversion potential [...] and we saw a huge opportunity with Snazzy to focus particularly on the content creation and copy creation space to help us accelerate that strategy," Grominsky explained.

  • More funding flows into Pipe, as buzzy fintech raises $250M at a $2B valuation

    At the end of March, TechCrunch reported that buzzy startup Pipe -- which aims to be the "Nasdaq for revenue" -- had raised $150 million in a round of funding that values the fintech at $2 billion. Well, that deal has closed and in the end, Miami-based Pipe confirms that it has actually raised $250 million at a $2 billion valuation in a round that was “massively oversubscribed,” according to co-founder and co-CEO Harry Hurst. “We had originally allocated $150 million for the round, but capped it at $250 million although we could have raised significantly more,” he told TechCrunch.

  • Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Price Performance Jumps Amid Recent Distribution Deal

    Lions Gate Entertainment shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating.

  • Canadian Consumer Prices Climb at Fastest Pace in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Consumer prices in Canada climbed at the fastest rate in a decade, outpacing estimates and potentially fueling concerns that the country -- much of which is still in lockdown -- is entering a period of persistent inflation.Annual inflation accelerated to 3.4% in April, compared with 2.2% in March, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. That exceeded economist predictions of a 3.2% annual pace. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5% versus the 0.2% economists were expecting.The annual reading -- the highest since May 2011 -- may raise worries that price pressures could be stronger than predicted by the Bank of Canada, which has been cautioning against over-reacting to an inflation spike it expects will be only transitory. If inflation proves more durable, however, that could force the central bank to bring forward interest rate increases that investors aren’t anticipating until later next year.Core inflation -- often seen as a better measure of underlying price pressures -- rose to 2.1% from 1.9% in March. That’s the highest since 2012.Higher gasoline prices were the biggest upward contributer to annual inflation. They were up 62.5% in April compared with the same time last year, when prices plunged to an 11-year low in the early weeks of the pandemic, the report said. On a monthly basis, shelter prices were the biggest upward contributer due to higher building costs and strong demand for single family homes.The annual consumer price index reading is distorted because the year-ago period used as comparison coincided with broad demand and price declines at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, a phenomenon known as the base effect.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Until the Bank of Canada sees labor market slack largely closed, and consumer wage and inflation expectations show signs of breaking out of a lengthy drift lower, we think policy makers will move very carefully in the direction of a rate hike.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereA similar phenomenon also drove inflation higher in the U.S. last month to an annual 4.2% pace. Unlike in the U.S., inflation in Canada may be rising at a slower pace because much of the country was still in some form of a Covid-related shutdown last month, stunting demand for goods and services. Recent gains in the Canadian dollar also may have dampened inflation pressures.“Base effects and higher commodity prices have done most of the damage, similar to what was seen in the U.S. CPI release last week, although that also had a boost from the US economic reopening,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email.Canada’s dollar fell after the report, trading 0.3% lower at C$1.2101 per U.S. dollar at 9:01 a.m. in Toronto trading. Yields on Canadian government five-year bonds were little changed at 0.95%.Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem had predicted that inflation would rise to about 3% because of these base effects, but he also said he believes that underlying price pressures remain depressed because of continued slack in the economy. In its latest forecasts released last month, the central bank forecast inflation to average 2.9% in the second quarter before returning near its 2% target by the end of the year.“BoC members have already stated that they’d look through the short-term overshoot in inflation, meaning there is a high bar for CPI to clear before markets start to speculate on changing expectations of normalization,” Harvey said.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics box.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Andrew Giuliani Over NY Governor Bid

    ABCAndrew Giuliani, who on Tuesday declared his candidacy for governor of New York as a Republican, has since been mocked by dozens of commentators—and now, we can count late-night host Jimmy Kimmel among them.In his announcement on Good Day New York, Giuliani said he is “sick and tired of seeing New Yorkers leaving to Florida, to Texas, [and] to Tennessee,” and that he wants New York to be the world’s cultural and economic center.“[Giuliani] wants to stop New Yorkers from moving to Florida—like Donald Trump,” Kimmel joked.Giuliani, who held a public liaison job in the Trump administration, is a former professional golfer who regularly hit the links with the president.This is good, Kimmel joked, “because that way when he gets the lowest number of votes, he will think he won.”Giuliani has never held elected office, but that didn’t stop him from claiming to be “a politician out of the womb,” as he told the New York Post. “It’s in my DNA.”Failson-In-Chief Andrew Giuliani Offers Himself to New York“Right, of course that also means this is in your DNA,” Kimmel said as a picture showed on screen of Rudy Giuliani’s infamous press conference last November during which black hair dye dripped down his face as he falsely claimed the presidential election was fraudulent.Kimmel added that anyone interested in working on the younger Giuliani’s campaign should “call his dad’s butt sometime very soon”—a reference to Rudy’s frequent fumbling with phones, including twice butt-dialing an NBC reporter, sending an inadvertent voice memo text to a different reporter, and leaving behind one of his three cell phones with yet another reporter after an interview.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Who knew Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Cuisinart knife set was just $20 at Amazon?

    'They cut like butter,' says one of 11,000 five-star reviewers.

  • What to Wear for a Summer Job Interview, According to 11 Different Professionals

    Whether you're an aspiring teacher or an aspiring fashion editor, we've got an outfit idea for you.

  • Zoom is launching a dedicated Events platform

    Zoom is launching an events platform that builds on its OnZoom beta test to offer a hub for online and real world gatherings.

  • It’s a ‘race to the bottom’ as states end unemployment benefits too soon, critics say

    More than a dozen states are taking steps to curtail jobless benefits, a move that some analysts say risks deepening poverty and inequality, and puts those states in a worse position for future downturns.

  • Hurricanes, heartbreak and high scores: the story of Kiawah Island

    Kiawah Island, site of this year's PGA Championship, has a fascinating history dotted with hurricanes, controversy and high winds.

  • The Apple Watch Series 6 is $60 off at Amazon and B&H Photo

    Save big on the Apple Watch Series 6, which is $60 off at Amazon and B&H Photo.

  • Kris Jenner Teases Family ‘Evolving’ on New Show on Hulu: 'Everyone’s Going to Watch'

    "The fans will love seeing us continue the journey," Kris Jenner said during the Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday

  • Energy infrastructure may be more vulnerable to cyberattacks in next decade, warns Wells Fargo’s John LaForge

    Fossil fuel companies may become increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks over the next decade, as investors turn away from traditional energy producers in favor of renewables, according to John LaForge, head of real asset strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

  • Flashback: Paul and Linda McCartney Bring Domestic Bliss of ‘Ram’ to the Stage

    On the 50th anniversary of Ram, watch Macca and Wings perform "Eat at Home" from The Bruce McMouse Show

  • Sadie Robertson Says 1-Week-Old Daughter Honey James Has Already 'Changed Me for the Better'

    "I’ve learned that before I ever get to really teach you a thing you will teach me a million," Sadie Robertson said of her newborn daughter Honey