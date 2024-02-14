Grandfather killed over fender bender in Walmart parking lot in Southern California

Loved ones are devastated after a grandfather was shot to death after a fender bender in Highland. The incident happened on Feb. 5, as the victim, Jonathan Mauk, 59, drove to Walmart on an errand run. At around 8 p.m., Jonathan arrived at a Walmart parking lot and was searching for an open spot. As he drove down a parking aisle, the female suspect was backing out of a parking spot. “For whatever reason, the victim stopped and slowly backs his vehicle up and that’s when he had a collision with the suspect’s vehicle,” explained Capt. Nelson Carrington with the San Bernardino Police Department. Police said the impact was minor resulting in a scratch or two. When Jonathan got out of his car to apologize, that's when police say the suspect got out of her car and shot Jonathan in the face before driving off.

