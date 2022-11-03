Grandfather of missing Ga. toddler Quinton Simon hit, killed by car in hit-and-run

The grandfather of a missing Georgia toddler was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office, according to WJBF.

Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old toddler in Burke County, vanished from his home last month. Deputies have since said they believe his mother is responsible for his death and that the child’s body was thrown in a dumpster. They’ve been searching a nearby landfill for his remains, but said they may not ever be recovered.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Henry “Bubba Moss Sr., 61, was found dead along Highway 23 around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and WSAV.com. Investigators said they were told Moss was Simon’s paternal grandfather.

Family members posted about Moss’s death on Facebook. According to Moss’ daughter, Moss’ wife and Simon’s paternal grandmother died last week.

Investigators say they believe Moss was killed in a hit-and-run accident around 5:30 a.m. They are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the driver responsible for Moss’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 706-554-2133 or send an email to J.Wylds@BCSO-ga.org.