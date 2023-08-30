Grandfather mourns loss of Kansas City infant while supporting mother accused in case
A grandfather is mourning the loss of a Kansas City infant while also supporting the mother accused in case.
A grandfather is mourning the loss of a Kansas City infant while also supporting the mother accused in case.
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
The former 5-star recruit had 35 catches as a freshman at LSU before spending two seasons at Georgia and then transferring to Nebraska in the offseason.
First Meryl Streep guest starred in 'Only Murders in the Building,' then she sang, now she smokes a joint, and viewers are thrilled.
It's on sale for less than $10 right now.
Venus suffered one of the most lopsided losses of her Grand Slam career on Tuesday.
The former No. 1 pick said he would want to land with the 76ers if he got traded again, adding that he wants to play for Australia at the Olympics after not playing with the team since 2013.
In partnership with Google Cloud, Google Deepmind, Google's AI research division, is launching a tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images. The tool, called SnythID and available in beta for select users of Vertex AI, Google's platform for building AI apps and models, embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image -- making it ostensibly imperceptible to the human eye but detectable by an algorithm. SynthID only supports Imagen, Google's text-to-image model, which is exclusively available in Vertex AI.
The Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are all within one game in the AL West standings.
Big Lots stock soared on Tuesday after posting a narrower loss than expected, though the company said its core customers remain under pressure.
Plus, score great deals on the brand's loafers and more.
Several months after WhatsApp released a Windows desktop client, Mac users are getting to join the party with their own dedicated app for the service. The formal arrival of the client (which had been in beta since January) on Apple's desktops and laptops means users can take part in WhatsApp group calls on their Mac for the first time.
Meta will not suspend Cambodia’s Prime Minister from Facebook and Instagram, declining to follow a recommendation from its Oversight Board.
iSeeCars updated its fastest-selling vehicles study with lists of the new and used models that take the longest to sell. While used cars are selling faster than a year ago, new cars and EVs are taking much longer.
The S&P Case-Shiller National Home Price Index increased by 0.7% in June compared with May on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Google launched Kubernetes back in 2014 as an open source project to help manage containers. Over time, as it has become a cloud-native mainstay, the company has continued to support the open source project, while offering its own commercial version called GKE (short for Google Kubernetes Engine). Today, at Google Cloud Next, the company launched a new enterprise version of GKE.
Google Colaboratory (Colab for short), Google’s service designed to allow anyone to write and execute arbitrary Python code through a browser, including code to run AI apps, is gaining an enterprise tier. Called Colab Enterprise, the new offering combines Colab notebooks -- the environment where developers write Python code -- with what Google describes as "enterprise-level security" and "compliance support capabilities."
The majority of Vietnam’s population live in rural areas and often lack access to financial services because banks and other institutions open most of their physical locations in cities. MFast wants to change that with what it says is the leading financial services distribution network in Vietnam. The company announced today it has raised $6 million in its Series A funding round, led by Wavemaker Partners.
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
"I explained myself over and over again and showed her proof that my work is not a straight up copy of hers."