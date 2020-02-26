Grandfather will plead guilty in girl's cruise ship death

The Indiana man whose 18-month-old granddaughter Chloe Wiegand fell to her death from the window of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico last year will plead guilty to negligent homicide. Salvatore Anello initially pleaded not guilty, but according to his criminal defense attorney Jose Perez, he was offered a deal that spares him from going to jail and from having to admit to the facts of the case as alleged by prosecutors.

Anello is expected to get probation and serve it in Indiana. In a statement to "CBS This Morning," he said, "I took a plea deal to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible."

Anello was on vacation with his family last July aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas when he dropped Chloe out of a window of the ship while it was docked in San Juan.

Surveillance video, obtained by CBS News, showed the moments before Chloe fell from the window. She is seen running over to a bank of windows and Anello is following her. He leans over a railing to look out and then reaches down, picks Chloe up, and holds her over the railing. She then falls 150 feet.

