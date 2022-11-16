Grandfather shoots 18-year-old grandson multiple times, Mississippi police say

An 18-year-old was hospitalized after his grandfather shot him multiple times, Mississippi police say.

Byram police officers said they responded to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and found a man who was shot multiple times. The suspect is the man’s grandfather, police said.

The grandfather, whom police did not name due to his relationship to the victim, was charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence, according to a Nov. 16 Facebook post from the Byram Police Department. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.

The grandson is in serious condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, police said.

Byram is about 10 miles south of Jackson, Mississippi.

