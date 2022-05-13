Grandfather, uncle of girl killed in exorcism arrested

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mother's Day
    Mother's Day

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The grandfather and uncle of a 3-year-old girl killed last fall during an exorcism at a Northern California church were arrested this week in connection with her death, police said Friday.

The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony because they believed she was “possessed by an evil spirit,” court documents show. The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide caused by asphyxiation.

Police on Wednesday arrested Rene Trigueros-Hernandez, the child's grandfather and pastor of the Iglesia Apostoles y Profetas, a tiny Pentecostal church in San Jose, and Rene Hernandez-Santos, the child’s uncle. They were arrested on charges of child abuse leading to the death of the victim, the San Jose Police Department said in a statement.

In January, the girl’s mother, Claudia Hernandez-Santos, was arrested and charged with assault on a child resulting in death.

It was not immediately known if the girl's grandfather and uncle have an attorney who can speak on their behalf. The Santa Clara public defender office, which is representing Claudia Henandez-Santos, did not immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press.

According to court records, Claudia Hernandez-Santos told police she believed her daughter was possessed because she would “wake up and scream or cry periodically.” She and her brother brought the child to the church on Sept. 24, where they were joined by their father to perform an exorcism.

Claudia Hernandez-Santos told police she attempted to stick her finger down her daughter's throat to induce vomiting and that the child “fell asleep several times” while she pushed down on her throat with her hand, court documents show.

The child’s mother is accused of depriving the girl of food and of holding her neck and squeezing it while the grandfather and uncle held the child down.

Claudia Hernandez-Santos told police that after her daughter became unresponsive they waited two hours to call police, records show.

The grandfather told the Mercury News last week that he performed a ceremony on the child to “liberate her of her evil spirits.” He didn't want to reveal the details of the exorcism but said his granddaughter was asleep when she got to the church and the ceremony took two hours.

“If you read the Bible, you’ll see that Jesus casts away demons and made sick people healthy again,” he told the newspaper. “It’s not when I want to do it, it’s when God, in his will, wants to heal the person. The preacher is like an instrument of God; what we do is what God says.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Do spam bots really comprise under 5% of Twitter users? Elon Musk wants to know

    Since 2013, Twitter has downplayed the spread of fake accounts on its platform, holding that "false or spam" accounts make up less than 5% of its user base even as independent researchers said the number could be three times higher. That discrepancy could now affect the outcome of Elon Musk's $44 billion cash deal after the billionaire tweeted on Friday that the takeover bid was "temporarily on hold" while he sought information about the number of phony Twitter accounts. While this may be little more than a negotiating tactic by Musk, what is clear is that almost nothing is certain when it comes to how these accounts are defined or dispensed with, according to current employees and independent social media researchers.

  • Arrests made after child dies during exorcism at backyard church linked to kidnapping of 3-month-old San Jose boy

    San Jose police made additional arrests in the September death of a child who died after a supposed exorcism was performed at a backyard church that was

  • Man accused of attacking, raping child in sugar-cane field near Thibodaux

    A suspect was arrested after authorities said he attacked and raped a 13-year-old girl last year near Thibodaux.

  • Relatives charged after 3-year-old died at San Jose church exorcism

    Three people have now been arrested and charged following the death of a 3-year-old girl at a church exorcism in San Jose.

  • Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army is poised to revamp its forces in Alaska to better prepare for future cold-weather conflicts, and it is expected to replace the larger, heavily equipped Stryker Brigade in the state with a more mobile infantry unit better suited for the frigid fight, Army leaders say. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said she expects to make a final decision soon about the Alaska troop change, saying she will likely convert the Stryker unit, which uses heavy, eight-wheeled vehicles, to an infantry brigade.

  • Mother bear shot to death, leaving behind two cubs, Connecticut police say

    A police officer is accused of shooting the bear while off-duty, NBC Connecticut reported.

  • Van driver was fighting school officer at Dreyfoos when city police arrived, shot him dead

    The van crash and shooting took place at about noon Friday at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach. Students and faculty are safe.

  • Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

    The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure that every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028, inviting governors and other leaders on Friday to start the application process. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is overseeing the distribution and said that universal access to broadband internet would be akin to the electrification of rural America during the 1930s, a recognition that the internet is a utility needed for U.S. residents to function in today's economy. “There’s more than 30 million Americans who don’t have internet,” Raimondo said.

  • House subpoenas its own, grave new norm after Jan. 6 attack

    The Jan. 6 committee’s remarkable decision to subpoena House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other congressional Republicans over the deadly insurrection at the Capitol is as rare as the deadly riot itself, deepening the acrimony and distrust among lawmakers and raising questions about what comes next. The outcome is certain to reverberate beyond the immediate investigation of Donald Trump’s unfounded efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Fuming Republicans vow to use the same tools, weaponizing congressional subpoena powers if they wrest control of the House in November's midterm elections to go after Democrats, even at the highest levels in Congress.

  • UN ambassador ‘deeply distressed’ over images from Al-Jazeera journalist’s funeral procession

    United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Friday that she was “deeply distressed by the images from Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral procession,” after police struck mourners at the journalist’s funeral. Thomas-Greenfield added that “the tragedy of [Abu Akleh’s] killing should be handled with the utmost respect, sobriety, and care.” Mourners had gathered…

  • Vicky White’s mother-in-law ‘can’t understand’ why the ‘really nice’ prison guard went on run with inmate

    Frances White is in disbelief over the actions of the 56-year-old corrections officer who she knew almost all her life

  • Judge revokes WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch's bond in drunk driving death case

    Tammy "Sunny" Sytch had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit in a test after a fatal crash in Ormond Beach, police said.

  • MAGA World Melts Down as ‘Ultra-MAGA’ Barnette Blows Up in Pennsylvania

    HANNAH BEIERThe two main contenders for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania took a short break from savaging each other this week to train their collective fire on an unexpected rival who is experiencing a surge in popularity in the eleventh hour of the high-profile contest.In fact, on Wednesday afternoon, it seemed like anyone with a Fox News show or a follower count in the six-digits on MAGA Twitter is speaking with the same voice: if Kathy Barnette wins the primary Tuesday, she is going

  • Captured Inmate Casey White Distraught Over Prison Guard Lover’s Death, Mom Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff's OfficeThe convicted felon whose time on the run ended with his prison-guard girlfriend shooting herself in the head on Monday night was distraught by the death of his lover, his mother said.Casey White, 38, escaped jail with the former assistant director of corrections Vicki White late last month. The two spent 11 days together on the run from authorities until a police chase ended with Vicki fatally shooting herself.White’s mother, Connie Moore, told the Daily Mail t

  • How Life Became a ‘Living Hell’ for the Woman Who Found Camping Couple’s Corpses

    FacebookThe woman who last summer discovered the bodies of a newlywed couple in Moab, Utah says that police told her recently they had begun to doubt her story—until Wednesday night, when authorities publicly identified someone else as a suspect.In the meantime, Cindy Sue Hunter lived in constant dread of being framed for something she didn’t do, and became a pariah in her neighborhood, she told The Daily Beast on Thursday.Hunter, 64, found the remains of Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Beck, 38,

  • Police: Man struck woman with truck, dragged body 8 miles

    Police in central California were searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles (13 kilometers) to a hotel parking lot, where she was found dead. The 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck at the intersection of Herndon and Millburn in Fresno, said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. The man kept driving with the woman trapped under his truck and stopped at a hotel, where he parked in the parking lot, got out of the pickup truck and went to the lobby to ask for a room, Dooley said.

  • Georgia death row inmate requests last meal before planned execution next week

    He's set to be executed for the 1976 murder of an 8-year-old girl and rape of a 10-year-old girl in Cobb County.

  • Police report: Student threw ‘boiling hot’ water at teacher’s face but Boston school didn’t call 911

    A Boston Public Schools teacher was hospitalized after a student threw “boiling hot” ramen-noodle water on her face and the school’s principal wouldn’t call 911, according to a police report.

  • Caught on bodycam: FBI agent chasing Florida corruption complaint ends up locked in patrol car

    An FBI agent investigating alleged police corruption in Franklin County ended up locked in a deputy's patrol car. He left the scene in an ambulance.

  • 40 years later, newly formed cold case squad finds Fort Benning Army private’s killer

    Rene Blackmore, 20, was an Army private at Fort Benning when she disappeared in 1982. Days later her body was found. Her killer was not -- until now.