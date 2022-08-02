Grandfather of Peninsula toddler knew their home was unsafe before girl was found dead, court documents say

The grandfather of a 2-year-old girl found dead in York County last month acknowledged the unsafe living conditions at the home they shared but failed to act, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Timothy Lee Raines, a 59-year-old family practice physician, was charged with one count of felony child neglect last week. The charge was based on the living conditions of Raines’ home in the 100 block of Aberfeldy Way in Kiln Creek, where the child lived with Raines, his daughter and the girl’s father.

The girl was found dead in the home July 7. Authorities have not yet released a cause of death.

According to a criminal complaint filed in York-Poquoson Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Raines identified himself and the child’s parents — Anna Raines, 29, and Jesse Gunn, 37 — as the primary caretakers of the child. Anna Raines and Gunn have also each been charged with felony child neglect.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:54 a.m. on July 7 from Anna Raines, saying her child wasn’t breathing. When deputies responded to the scene, they found Anna Raines lying with the child on the living room floor and pronounced the child dead at the scene at 10 a.m., according to the criminal complaint.

In the bedroom where the child slept, deputies found multiple components of syringes and a crib with a dry, cigarette-burned blanket piled on top of urine-soaked blankets. There was also a diaper bag with gel capsules filled with a substance suspected to be heroin that would have been in reach of the child, according to the complaint.

A search of Anna Raines’ phone showed messages between her and her father in which he questioned her sobriety and accused her of not caring about her child’s safety, according to the complaint filed Monday. He often wrote to her to clean the house, calling it a “pig sty.”

The complaint described the rest of the home as overall “unkempt,” with a large amount of clothing, trash, unclean dishes and an overflowing litterbox. An investigator at one point stepped in apparent fecal matter duringa search of the house, the complaint read.

“That is an unacceptable environment for a 16-month-old,” Timothy Raines wrote in a message to his daughter, according to the complaint.

Raines also wrote in a text message to his daughter about the needles in the home, saying she needs to “get those sharps taken care of,” asking if it would take the child stepping on a needle for his daughter to to learn.

However, in a follow-up interview with investigators, Timothy Raines told them he never found any used needles in the home, but that he had found a needle cap, according to the criminal complaint. He was “evasive” when questioned about the state of the home, the parents’ bedroom and their addiction, and said he did not remember sending the text messages to his daughter, according to the criminal complaint.

Raines also told investigators that he would not know what someone high on heroin would look like, but later contradicted himself, telling investigators he has been around drug abuse professionally for 35 years, the complaint read.

Investigators asked Raines why he never notified Child Protective Services about the living conditions his granddaughter was experiencing, to which he responded “that things would get better.” According to the complaint, the girl was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and a CPS case was opened at the time of her birth.

Neonatal abstinence syndrome happens when a baby has been exposed to drugs used by the mother, usually opioids, during pregnancy. Babies go through withdrawal after birth. It can cause long-term health and development problems, according to the March of Dimes.

Timothy Raines told CPS and hospital staff shortly after the girl’s birth that he “would be heavily involved” in the girl’s care.

“Mr. Raines had firsthand knowledge of the neglect going on under his roof and characterized himself as one of the primary caretakers for [the child],” the criminal complaint read.

The death of the toddler remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. Both of the child’s parents remain held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. After his arrest in Hampton last week, Timothy Raines was released by the Hampton magistrate’s office on an unsecured bond, according to the York JDR clerk’s office.

Madison Peek, madison.peek@virginiamedia.com