Grandma and 2-year-old grandson shot at neighborhood playground, Wisconsin cops say

Three people were injured, including a grandma and her toddler grandson, in a drive-by shooting at a Wisconsin playground, police say.

Police in Milwaukee said the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and the shooters remain on the loose as of Thursday morning.

Someone fired from a vehicle and struck a 20-year-old man, who suffered serious injuries, according to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department. A 74-year-old woman and her 2-year-old grandson were also struck by the gunfire, police said.

The grandma had serious injuries and the 2-year-old’s injuries were considered life-threatening, but Milwaukee alderwoman Milele Coggs later said that the shooting did not result in any deaths.

”Any gun violence is unwarranted, but it is especially heinous that the life of a young boy was put in jeopardy because of someone’s senseless actions,” Coggs said in a statement. “As the gun violence in our community continues we must do better. No family should ever have to fear for the life of their children or themselves while just playing outside.”

She encouraged people with information about the shooting to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

Nearby neighbors raised concerns to WISN about the people responsible not being caught.

“It kind of broke my heart because that’s the park that my kids play at on a regular basis on the weekend,” Loletha Crawford told the station. “They could never go back to that park.”

