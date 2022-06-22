Grandma arrested after 3-year-old found dead in home’s trash can, Oklahoma cops say

When police officers responding to a “trouble unknown” call arrived at an Oklahoma house, they were told a toddler was dead at the home.

There, they found the body of 3-year-old Riley Nolan inside a home trash can, according to a June 22 news release.

Riley, who had been in her grandmother’s custody, was found with “obvious signs of trauma to her body,” Oklahoma City police said.

After finding Riley’s body at about 2:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, June 21, authorities say grandma Becky Vreeland was taken to police headquarters for an interview.

The 60-year-old woman was then arrested on a murder complaint and booked into the Cleveland County Jail, according to the news release.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call the homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.

Riley’s death is the 34th Oklahoma City homicide this year, according to police.

Newborn found dead in trash in Ohio college bathroom. Now his mom is going to prison

9-year-old girl ‘executed’ by mom’s ex-boyfriend during argument, Texas police say

Dad kills 1-year-old’s mother, then abducts and kills the infant, Georgia officials say