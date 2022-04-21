Grandma’s body found in NC over a year after relatives accused of concealing her death

A couple accused of concealing a grandmother’s death is facing additional charges after her body was found in Western North Carolina, officials said.

The deceased woman’s relatives are also now charged with first-degree murder in the case, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies in an April 21 news release didn’t list attorney information for the relatives, identified as 50-year-old Mark Alan Barnes and his wife, 46-year-old Angela Wamsley.

Wamsley is the granddaughter of Nellie Sullivan, who officials believe was “killed at least a few years ago.” Sullivan lived in Buncombe County and would be 93 years old today, sheriff’s office spokesperson Aaron Sarver told McClatchy News in an email.

Last week, officials said the grandmother’s remains were found in Candler, roughly 10 miles southwest of the mountain town of Asheville.

Deputies in their news release said they launched an investigation into the husband and wife in December 2020. After search warrants were served, the couple faced multiple charges, including those related to drugs and animal cruelty.

Later that month, “Barnes was charged with concealing a death and Ms. Wamsley received the same charge on January 7, 2021,” officials wrote.

“Since the beginning of this investigation we have sought to locate Ms. Sullivan’s remains, afford her the respect she deserved, and restore dignity to the life she once lived,” Angie Tullis, captain of the Criminal Investigation Division at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, said in the department’s news release. “We are dedicated to utilizing all available science, technology, and investigative skills necessary for justice to be served in this case.”

