A grandma charges family for Christmas dinner, and prices are going up this year

(WJW) — Added holiday costs have you stressed? One woman in the United Kingdom has figured out how to ease some of the burden: Charge your family for the honor of coming to your home and eating a Christmas feast.

A grandmother named Caroline Duddridge recently told BBC Radio 5 Live ever since her husband died in 2015 she’s been doing just that. And this year, with costs going up due to inflation, she’s raising prices for some in the family.

Last year, the 63-year-old Wales native charged her family (small grandchildren included) anywhere from about $3 to $19 (prices converted from pounds) depending on their ages and careers.

She told the BBC she charged her sons more because they work fulltime, but this year, she’s charging the women 2 more pounds (about $2.50) each, and said the upcharge still probably won’t cover her “just horrifying” grocery bills.

In order to make sure she gets paid, Duddridge has her family put the money straight into her bank account.

Of course, not everyone has taken kindly to Duddridge’s idea, but she said some who’ve heard about her tactics think she’s onto something.

“There were the usual trolls, but some people thought it was really good idea — they even said they were going to adopt it themselves,” Duddridge told the radio.

