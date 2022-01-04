Grandma of four working two jobs wins big on $10 lottery ticket in North Carolina

A 56-year-old grandmother working two jobs caught a big break in North Carolina.

Rhonda Potter won $200,000 from a $10 Bigger Spin scratch-off ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery.

The grandma of four told lottery officials she was at home scratching the lottery ticket at her table when the unthinkable happened.

“I saw zero, zero, zero and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,’” Potter said in a news release. “My son asked me what was wrong and I said, ‘Baby, I just won $200,000.’”

Potter, who lives in Bayboro, said the big win will go toward her retirement fund and paying off her house and car.

“I’m just very blessed,” Potter told lottery officials. “I really needed this.”

Potter bought her ticket at the Food Lion on N.C. 55 in Alliance, according to the lottery service.

She collected $142,023 after taxes on Jan. 3.

The Bigger Spin game started in September with a chance to win five top prizes during a live spin-the-wheel event, according to lottery officials. Prizes range from $400,000 to $2 million.

The game also offers “five $200,000 prizes that can be won instantly.”

Two additional Bigger Spin event prizes and two $200,000 prizes are up for grabs.

