Grandma killed in hit-and-run while crossing street with grandkids, Georgia police say

A driver accused of killing a woman in a hit-and-run collision as she crossed the road with her two elementary school-aged grandchildren has been charged, according to Georgia authorities.

Howard Arden, 63, was arrested on felony hit and run charges Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the death of Debra Jones outside a Shell gas station, Marietta police said in a news release. The crash occurred on Delk Road around 9. p.m. and marks the city’s second pedestrian fatality in just two days.

Investigators said Jones, 58, was attempting to cross outside a crosswalk with her grandkids when a car struck her. The driver, later identified as Arden, is accused of failing to stop or report the deadly incident.

Jones’ grandchildren were not hurt, police said. She was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Arden called police around 30 minutes after the accident and said that he may have hit “something or someone” with his Kia Sorento, according to the release. He told officers he noticed damage to his car after arriving at his home in Dunwoody, a city about 12 miles away.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Arden was booked into jail, and authorities said additional charges are possible pending an investigation.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Marietta is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.

