Grandma of missing 3-year-old girl charged with child endangerment, Tennessee cops say

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

A Tennessee grandmother — facing criminal charges after a statewide search for a 3-year-old girl who went missing over the Thanksgiving holiday — has been located, state authorities say.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged Belinda Wilson, 54, with child neglect/endangerment and custodial interference in the disappearance of her granddaughter Zella Linklater, the agency announced Friday.

Linklater was found safe and her grandmother is now in custody after the two were located in the woods, according to authorities, who did not reveal the exact location they were found at.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for the missing girl on Thursday afternoon, saying she was last seen at her home in Chuckey, about 80 miles east of Knoxville.

