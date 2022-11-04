Grandma, mom and aunt go to high school and ‘encourage’ students to fight, NC cops say

A grandmother, mother and aunt have been arrested after police say they helped encourage a fight among minors at a high school in North Carolina.

The three adults, along with two family members who are students, went to Grimsley High School in Greensboro around 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 3 and confronted two Grimsley students, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department said in a statement. Greensboro is about 80 miles northwest of Raleigh.

The adults “assisted their family members in an assault” against the two Grimsley students, the statement says.

“The adults encouraged the fighting while it happened,” the statement says. The fight took place outside of the high school.

The mom, who is 31, assaulted a teacher who tried to intervene, police said.

A school resource officer “ran immediately” to the fight and arrested the three women, police said.

A spokeswoman for Guilford County Schools, the district overseeing Grimsley High School, said in a statement that the district was taking steps to increase security at each of its schools.

“We are deploying various strategies this year to make our schools safer, including the installation of security screeners, upkeep of school bus cameras, upkeep of cameras in school buildings, safe entry points, a clear bag policy at large gatherings, additional mental health supports for students and staff and more,” the statement says. “However, it will take all of us working together to keep our schools safe.”

All three women face multiple charges, including inciting a riot, trespassing, contributing to delinquency of a minor and two counts of simple assault, according to police. The mother was also charged with one count of assault on a school official. Each of their bails was set at $100,000, police said.

Grimsley High School has an enrollment of 1,868 students in grades 9-12, according to U.S. News and World Report.





