Grandma stabbed to death in argument, Iowa cops say. Granddaughter and her mom charged

A woman and her mom are charged with murder after police say they killed the woman’s grandma in Iowa, news outlets reported.

Jessica Bino, 32, and her mother Angela Bino, 59, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Suzette Occhibone, court documents said, according to the Sioux City Journal.

KTIV, which spelled the victim’s first name Suzzette, said court documents identified her as Jessica Bino’s grandmother. McClatchy News has reached out to officials to confirm the spelling of the victim’s name.

Police were called to an apartment complex in Sioux City on Oct. 26, for a report of a deceased woman, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they found Occhibone in the parking lot with stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Court documents said witnesses told police they saw Jessica Bino and Angela Bino dragging Occhibone into the parking lot and trying to put her into the trunk of a car, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Authorities say it all started when an argument broke out around 7 p.m. inside the apartment the three women shared together, the Sioux City Journal reported.

During the argument, police say Jessica and Angela Bino began hitting Occhibone with their fists, and at some point, Angela Bino struck Occhibone several times with a glass candlestick and a hammer, according to KTIV.

Jessica Bino then went into the kitchen and grabbed a butcher knife, returned and stabbed her grandmother multiple times, court documents say, the TV station reported.

Jessica and Angela Bino were arrested and taken to the Woodbury County Jail where they were each given a $500,000 bond, court records show.

Sioux City is about 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.

