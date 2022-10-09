Grandma turns teen in to police after he shot sister’s boyfriend, Texas cops say

A Texas teenager shot his sister’s boyfriend and ran from the scene, but his grandmother didn’t let him get far, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The 16-year-old boy was doing drugs with her sister’s 21-year-old boyfriend, at his apartment in southwest San Antonio near Lackland Air Force Base, around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, SAPD said in a release.

They got into an argument and the teenager shot his sister’s boyfriend in the right thigh with a pistol, the release said.

The teen ran away from the apartment but “after a few minutes” his grandma turned him in to police, bringing him to a substation on the city’s south side, along with the handgun he allegedly used in the shooting, SAPD said.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a firearm.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but police did not say what condition he was in.

An investigation is underway.

Stepfather killed in fight with men dropping off teen stepdaughters, Texas cops say

Man pretending to be student assaults girl in school bathroom, Missouri officials say

Man kills woman by throwing her off of highway overpass, Missouri cops say

Woman stabs boyfriend during fight over her OnlyFans account, Texas cops say