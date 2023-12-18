Hong Kong’s pro-democracy leaders assemble at first day of landmark trial

The elderly leaders of Hong Kong’s embattled pro-democracy movement assembled on Monday for a landmark trial involving media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Mr Lai, 76, is facing a possible life sentence if convicted of charges of colluding with foreign forces and breaching a national security law brought in by Beijing to crush dissent in Hong Kong.

His trial, being held without a jury at a heavily guarded courthouse, drew several pro-democracy activists on its first day of hearings.

The case, centred on the now-closed Chinese-language tabloid Apple Daily, is widely seen as a litmus test for the city’s rapidly deteriorating freedoms.

Joseph Zen, a Roman Catholic Cardinal and a veteran human rights advocate, attended alongside a string of foreign diplomats, while 76-year-old campaigner Alexandra “Grandma” Wong was seen being cordoned off outside by police after staging a lone protest.

Alexandra 'Grandma' Wong was cordoned off by police after staging a one woman protest - VERNON YUEN/AFP

Ms Wong said: “I support Jimmy Lai because I want truth. People won’t trust us. I wish he can come out soon. I wish to read Apple Daily again.” She was then led away by officers while waving a British flag.

Mr Lai was arrested in 2020 amid a crackdown on dissidents following mass pro-democracy protests.

The demonstrations led to the introduction of a national security law that ushered in draconian punishments for opaquely defined offences, with many opposition activists and politicians jailed while others were forced to flee the territory.

Apple Daily, which often criticised Beijing and supported the mass protest movement that roiled the former British colony, was forced to close a year later after authorities used the security law to raid it twice and freeze assets worth HK$18 million (£1.8 million).

His case has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, including Britain and the United States, but Beijing has dismissed the criticism as smears and interference.

Representatives from the foreign consulates of the US, Britain, Australia and Canada were present to observe the opening of the trial.

Mr Lai has rarely been seen publicly in recent years and has been in solitary confinement since 2020.

He arrived at court flanked by prison guards looking thinner than in previous appearances.

Security was tight outside the courtroom where dozens of police vans, including armoured vehicles, lined surrounding roads.

The trial, which was delayed by a year while Hong Kong’s government appealed to Beijing to effectively block his attempt to hire a British defence lawyer, is expected to last for the next 80 days.

It is being overseen by three government-approved judges.

Before opening statements, Robert Pang, Mr Lai’s lawyer, said the sedition charge his client faced did not follow proper legal procedures.

Mr Lai, 76, is facing charges of breaching national security and colluding with foreign forces - ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

He argued the law required the prosecution of sedition charges to begin within six months after an alleged offence committed and that prosecutors failed to do that in Mr Lai’s case.

Britain and the US have called for Mr Lai, who holds Chinese and British citizenship, to be set free and have strongly condemned the use of the national security law.

More than 250 activists and lawmakers have been detained under the controversial legislation and on sedition charges. Mr Lai is the first to contest a foreign “collusion” charge.

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, said: “I urge the Chinese authorities to repeal the National Security Law and end the prosecution of all individuals charged under it.

“It has damaged Hong Kong, with rights and freedoms significantly eroded. Arrests under the law have silenced opposition voices.”

Calling the prosecution of Mr Lai “politically motivated”, the Foreign Secretary said he had been “targeted in a clear attempt to stop the peaceful exercise of his rights to freedom of expression and association”.

Matthew Miller, the spokesman for the US State Department, also called for Mr Lai’s release and said actions stifling press freedom “have undermined Hong Kong’s democratic institutions”.

The European Union said in a statement that it deplored the charges against the media tycoon and warned that his trial undermined confidence in the city’s rule of law and was detrimental to the financial hub’s reputation.

John Lee, the chief executive of Hong Kong, told reporters he was confident in the city’s judicial system and in the professionalism of its courts.

Meanwhile Wang Wenbin, the spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, accused the United States and Britain of double standards and described Mr Lai as an “errand boy of anti-China forces”.

“The United States’ and United Kingdom’s remarks on the case … constitute blatant political manoeuvring,” he said.

Last year, six former Apple Daily executives entered guilty pleas to collusion charges, admitting that they conspired with Mr Lai to call for sanctions or other hostile activities against Hong Kong or China.

They were convicted and await sentencing behind bars.

Some of the former executives, alongside two others who also pleaded guilty to collusion charges, were expected to testify as witnesses for the prosecution of Mr Lai.