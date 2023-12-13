Grandmother of 13 dies after being struck by driver in Milwaukee

Beatrice Johnson, 59, died when she was struck by a driver while crossing the street on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Thirteen people lost their grandmother last weekend when she was struck by a driver while crossing the street on Milwaukee's northwest side.

The incident occurred Friday at about 10:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of North Teutonia Avenue, according to police. Family told local media that Johnson was headed to a bus stop.

The family of the victim organized a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses for Beatrice Johnson, 59.

"We are devastated by this sudden loss and are now faced with the dauting task of arranging her funeral," the fundraiser's organizer wrote.

According to the GoFundMe post, Johnson leaves behind five children and 13 grandchildren. She did volunteer work with various churches and helped serve meals to unhoused people. She also worked for the Salvation Army.

"Beatrice's impact on the lives of others was immeasurable, and her loss is deeply felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her," the organizer wrote.

The family now hopes to raise enough money to give Johnson "a dignified farewell." As of Tuesday evening, about 25% of the $6,000 goal was raised.

The driver that struck Johnson, a 54-year-old man, remained on the scene and was arrested, police said.

Attempts to reach Johnson’s family for comments were unsuccessful.

Police said the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing charges for the driver.

