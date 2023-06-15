Grandmother of 4-year-old allegedly killed, abused by mom pleads not guilty

The grandmother of a little girl whose body was found buried in her northwest Charlotte backyard has pleaded not guilty in connection to the case.

Investigators said 4-year-old Majelic Young’s body was found in a shallow grave in May 2021. They said her mom is accused of killing her in 2020.

Young’s mother, Malikah Diane Bennett, was charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury and felony concealing a death.

Young’s grandmother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, was also charged for her involvement in the crime. Moffett was charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact of murder.

On Thursday, Moffett pleaded not guilty to both her charges in the case. The case will now head to trial, which could take place within months or even years.

According to a search warrant, Majelic’s 13-year-old sister told detectives that in August 2020, Majelic was forced to stand in the laundry room as punishment and was not allowed to sit down or leave. She stood there for three days, getting so weak that she fell out of the back door, hitting her head on the ground. Majelic’s sister told police that was the day Majelic died.

The sister told police that Bennett dug a hole and had her help put Majelic’s body in it and cover her with dirt.

Majelic’s aunt and father were in the courtroom as her grandmother pleaded not guilty.

“Very difficult, sad,” said her aunt, Kendra Wade. “The kids miss their cousin. I mean everything changed, everything’s not the same no more. We live day to day, but we making it.”

Now, prosecutors said they will go for the maximum punishment at trial.

