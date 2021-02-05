Grandmother, 64, Robbed of $1,000 in Cash for Lunar New Year in San Jose
A 64-year-old grandmother was robbed in broad daylight ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations. What happened: According to KTVU, the victim had left the bank with more than $1,000 in cash for Lunar New Year.
As she got in her car parked at a Vietnamese market, another car came and blocked her way.
The suspects opened the door to her car, grabbed her purse and fled.
“She was pretty shaken,” the victim’s daughter, Kathy Duong, told KTVU. “They took her purse. It had her keys, her possessions. It was gone in an instant.”
Duong’s mother could not take a good look at the suspects. Police are searching the area for surveillance videos.
Hate crimes: The attack is the latest in a series of racially-motivated crimes targeting the Asian community in the Bay Area.
San Jose Police are urging people to be cautious in the period leading up to Lunar New Year.
In Oakland, police said there has been a series of attacks, robberies, and burglaries in the city’s Chinatown ahead of Lunar New Year, according to CBS.
In one incident reported by ABC7, an unidentified suspect pushed a 91-year-old man to the ground and went on to assault two more victims.
In San Francisco, an 84-year-old Thai elder was slammed onto the ground and killed, as NextShark reported.
Featured Image via KTVU
