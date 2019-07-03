Grandmother, 83, tied up by staff on luxury cruise when she had panic attack weeks before her death, inquest hears

Marguerite Hayward was on a dream holiday with her war veteran husband Frederick when she fell ill on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer in April 2017. - Family handout

A grandmother with dementia was tied up by staff on a luxury Mediterranean cruise when she had a panic attack weeks before her death, an inquest heard.

Marguerite Hayward was on a dream holiday with her war veteran husband Frederick when she fell ill on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer in April 2017.

Mr Hayward, who fought for the British army in Korea and Suez, called for help after she woke up from a nightmare "screaming" in their £8,500 suite.

He said his 83-year-old partner, who had mild dementia, became more agitated and "lashed out" at security guards because they shouted at her.

Her hands and feet were bound with cords from bathrobes and she was given two doses of a sedative as seven members of staff intervened, a court heard.

Mr Hayward said he felt they were being treated "like criminals" and described his wife being "pinned" to the bed and "forcibly injected" with "entirely the wrong drug for her".

He said she was "much calmer" the following day, but the ship's doctor insisted she had to be "medically disembarked" so she could have "specialist treatment".

The retired property manager and her husband of 64 years, from Lavenham, Suffolk, were ordered off the cruise at the southern Italian port of Sorrento and taken to hospital by a waiting ambulance.

Staff on the Seven Seas Explorer - a six-star ship promoted as the "most luxurious ever built" - gave them a £1,000 bill for the drugs used to sedate Mrs Hayward before they left.

She developed bed sores as she was kept sedated for five days in Italy before being flown back to the UK for treatment at West Suffolk Hospital.

She was later moved to Glastonbury Court care home, where she died on July 29, 2017, Suffolk Coroners' Court heard.

Coroner Nigel Parsley concluded that the "sequence of events which started on the ship, and the treatment which she received overseas, had a cumulative and contributing effect on her death".

The coroner also concluded that the "nature of the treatment" Mrs Hayward initially received on the cruise ship "contributed to her acute episode of delirium at that time".

Mr Hayward died aged 89 in February but statements he wrote shortly after his wife's death were submitted as evidence at the hearing earlier this week.

In his statement, he said: "If only Marguerite had not been wrongly diagnosed by the ship's doctor, if only the port agent had done his job, she would have been home enjoying her beloved garden instead of suffering the horrendous pressure ulcers caused by the appalling lack of care in the Sorrento hospital."

Giving evidence at the inquest, geriatrician Dr Elena Jameson said it would have been more appropriate to give Mrs Hayward time to calm down rather than rushing her to hospital.

Mrs Hayward's marketing consultant son Martin, 58, from Hertfordshire, told the Telegraph: "I just don't understand why they didn't give some space and some time and some care to her.

"Why did they create an emergency?"

Regent Seven Seas Cruises maintains it followed correct procedures for dealing with the situation and offered appropriate support.

A spokesman said: "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Hayward family.

"We support the coroner's conclusion that the decision to medically disembark Mrs Hayward to receive further medical attention was correct and that no criticism was made of our staff's conduct in this very sad and difficult situation."