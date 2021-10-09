Grandmother abducted toddler who’s been missing since June, NC sheriff says

A 52-year-old woman abducted her 4-year-old grandson who hasn’t been seen since June 14, Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators said Friday.

A judge had ordered Johannah Lavonne Tillman of Lincolnton to return her grandson, Justin Antwan Tillman, to his mother by noon Friday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

“Ms. Tillman has been evading law enforcement, and her whereabouts are unknown,” according to the release.

It was unclear Saturday why Tillman had the boy and for how long, or if his mother had reported him missing over the months.

Because Johannah Tillman failed to return the boy by Friday, the judge issued an order for her arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

Johannah Tillman drives a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with NC plates TEP3945, investigators said.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johannah and Justin Tillman to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736- 8909.