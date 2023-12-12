Grandmother accused of intentionally shooting infant grandchild in the head held on $1.5M bond

An area grandmother made her first court appearance since shooting her 6-month-old grandchild in the head over the weekend.

Mia Desiree Harris appeared in court for her arraignment on Monday. There, a judge ordered her to be held on a $1.5 million bond, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grandmother ‘intentionally’ shoots infant grandchild in Butler County, sheriff’s office says

As News Center 7 previously reported, Harris was arrested after shooting her 6-month-old grandchild in the head early Saturday morning in Liberty Township. The child is still in critical condition.

Before intentionally shooting the child, Harris allegedly shot at several family members, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident report obtained by WCPO showed that Harris punched someone in the face before firing shots through a locked bedroom door. She then allegedly broke down the door and tried to shoot another person at close range, but missed.

>> Man indicted after crash kills area police K9, injures 2 officers in November

Harris then shot the infant in the head at close range as it was lying on the bed.

Harris left the scene before deputies got to the scene. She was found as she was driving the wrong way on I-75 and refused to stop for deputies. She eventually led deputies back to where the shooting happened and was arrested.

She’s facing three counts of felonious assault and is being held in the Butler County Jail.