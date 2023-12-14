Grandmother accused of shooting infant granddaughter said ‘sorry not sorry,’ detective says

A Hamilton County judge denied a bond reduction to a grandmother accused of shooting her 6-month-old grandchild, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

>> Previous Coverage: Grandmother accused of intentionally shooting infant grandchild in the head held on $1.5M bond

Mia Harris is being held in the Butler County Jail on a $1.5 million bond and has been charged with three counts of felonious assault.

At her preliminary hearing, Detective Daniel Turner testified that Mia Harris shot her granddaughter in the head, WCPO reported.

“I asked her, ‘Why her grandbaby?’ And she said, ‘That was not my grandbaby.’ And at one point she said, ‘Sorry, not sorry,’” Turner said, according to the station.

>> Retired Dayton Police Sergeant in jail after pleading guilty to child porn charges

He said before Harris shot the baby she dragged a family member out of bed and assaulted her and that it woke everyone up in the house. Turner said two family members then locked themselves in a room with the baby, WCPO reported.

Turner said Harris went into the room and shot the baby’s mother in the head.

Turner interviewed Harris at the sheriff’s office and said she didn’t want to talk but eventually did.

“[She said] her family was trying to take all of her money and then leave and she was not going to allow that to happen. They crucified her, so she crucified them,” Turner said, according to WCPO.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said his office is looking at additional charges against Harris.

The case now goes to the grand jury.

Harris remains in custody at the Butler County Jail.