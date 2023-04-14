Grandmother arrested as chaos erupts in court over man’s life sentence in Biloxi killing

After a jury convicted a Biloxi man of capital murder Thursday in the shooting death of 16-year-old Madison Harris, the man’s grandmother was arrested for threatening the judge.

The chaos erupted after Judge Randi Mueller sentenced Jaquez “Quez” Devonte Porter, who was 17 at the time of the February 2020 killing, to an automatic life sentence for capital murder.

Porter’s attorney, Michael Crosby, said the family was obviously upset over the life sentence.

Tammy Lytrice Porter, 55, was arrested after allegedly shouting out to the judge, “that b****, that b****’” before adding, “’Lock her up,’” Crosby said after speaking to a relative.

Authorities also later escorted jurors out of the courthouse because of family of Porter gathered around outside, according to a witness.

Four others charged in the killing — sisters Yakeshia “Keshia” L. Blackmon, then 17, and Willow O. Blackmon, then 15, and Jasmine Joy-Sade Kelley, then 15, and Jarvin Jermaine Cook, then 17, — had already pleaded guilty to lesser offenses prior to Porter’s trial that began Monday in Biloxi.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, the other suspects testified against Porter at his trial.

Biloxi teen killed over marijuana

Cook, Kelley, and Willow Blackmon each pleaded guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter and robbery, while Yakeishia, who allegedly had her hand on the gun when it discharged, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree murder and robbery.

All four are awaiting sentencing.

‘Justice for Maddie,’ friends and family cry out at vigil for slain Biloxi teen

Police said the five teenagers went to the victim’s home to allegedly rob her and during the robbery threatened her with a gun that belonged to Porter.

During a subsequent struggle, the gun went off, striking Harris and leading to her death on an operating table a short time later.

Jaquez “Quez” Porter

The girls all knew one another and at one time and considered each other friends.

The killing occurred, Crosby said, shortly after Madison posted a picture of a small bag of marijuana in a Snapchat post that suggested she was selling the bag of drugs.

In the aftermath of the death of Harris, family and friends gathered to remember the “spunky, outspoken” girl who loved music and cooking and dreamed of being an astronaut one day.

Madison lived with her father and grandmother on Rustwood Drive in Biloxi, where the shooting occurred. She later died on an operating table.

Madison had attended Biloxi High School but at some point opted to be home-schooled through computer courses.

Madison Harris