UPDATE: Grandmother arrested in connection with death of child

Mar. 15—Mary Johnson, the grandmother of the Athens child found dead Monday, was arrested for endangering a child after his mother, Athens resident Monica Figueroa, was charged with Capital Murder in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, Grayson Hurt.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, while working through the crime scene and conducting interviews, investigators learned that Grayson was killed Sunday, March 12, mid-afternoon. Figueroa's mother Mary Johnson had actually observed Figueroa on top of a rolled up blanket cutting it with a wooden handled knife. Johnson said she heard Grayson screaming before she saw Figueroa cutting at the blanket and then the screaming stopped. Figueroa threatened Johnson and instructed her to leave which she did. Johnson returned to the home the next morning and found Grayson deceased. Johnson then called law enforcement to respond to the home.

An affidavit was prepared and sent to Judge Scott McKee seeking an arrest warrant for Johnson. Judge McKee issued an arrest warrant for endangering a child placed a preset bail amount on the warrant of $250,000.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Henderson County Jail where she is currently awaiting arraignment.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the Athens Police Department received a call for service around 6:40 a.m. to Figueroa's residence at 312 Mitchell Street in Athens from Mary Johnson, Figueroa's mother. She told police she was afraid that Figueroa had hurt her son.

When officers arrived at the home, they located Figueroa. Officers entered the residence with emergency medical personnel and found the deceased child inside the door, partially covered with a blanket.

Athens Police Officers then obtained a search warrant signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee to search the home. The Athens Police Department also contacted the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force to assist in the investigation.

The initial investigation indicates the child was killed with an edged weapon.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy be conducted by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

In addition to the Athens Police Department and the Crimes Against Children's Task Force, the investigation includes the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, the Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services.

This is an ongoing investigation.