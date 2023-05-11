Grandmother arrested in fentanyl death of 7-month-old in Penn Hills

The grandmother of a 7-month-old that died from a drug overdose has been taken into custody and is facing charges related to the infant’s death.

Barbara Ann Dunlap-Toombs, 66, is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

First responders were called to a Chaske Street home in Penn Hills on Jan. 14 for an unresponsive infant, identified as Zhuri Bogle, who later died.

Investigators said that a stamp bag was found in Bogle’s throat. The medical examiner later determined she died from acute fentanyl toxicity.

Allegheny County detectives learned Dunlap-Toombs and her boyfriend, David Poindexter, were watching the infant when she overdosed, according to police.

Poindexter was charged in April with involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. He was already in the Allegheny County Jail on another offense at the time.

Dunlap-Toombs turned herself into sheriff’s deputies Wednesday, according to Allegheny County police.

