A 73-year-old grandmother stood in stunned silence before a judge in Florida. She was arrested while allegedly trying to flee the country — and a murder rap. Donna Adelson was taken into custody as she tried to board a plane in Miami. She’s suspected of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot that left her son-in-law, Dan Markel, dead. Markel was gunned down in his own driveway in 2014. Last week, Adelson’s son Charlie was convicted of murdering Markel.

