Grandmother, aunt charged in disappearance of Syracuse teen

Aug. 31—SYRACUSE — Criminal cases against two relatives, accused of harboring Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez, were made public Monday following their arrests and after the girl was found in Florida four months after she disappeared.

Elizabeth Sands, 47, of Boyton Beach, Florida, and Allissa Sands, 25, of Hartford City, are each charged in Kosciusko County with a Level 6 felony count of interference with custody and a misdemeanor count of false informing. They are currently jailed in Palm Beach County, Florida, and facing extradition back to Indiana.

The women were taken into custody on arrest warrants after Ramirez was seen in the area of Lake Worth Beach in Florida on Friday. In a news release, Syracuse police said agents with the U.S. Marshals Service saw the 14-year-old getting into a vehicle, and she was recovered some time after that.

The cases were apparently were filed Aug. 18 initially, and arrest warrants were issued that day, court information shows. The probable cause affidavits, justifying the arrests, were filed Monday. Elizabeth Sands was identified as Ramirez's grandmother, while Allissa Sands was identified as an aunt.

Ramirez was reported missing April 27, having last been seen leaving her home along North Parkway Drive in Syracuse that morning. An Indiana Silver Alert was declared about three days later, and the case gained some national attention over the past few months.

Police spoke with Ramirez's father and mother, and they both made allegations that Elizabeth Sands and Allissa Sands had spoken of or made plans to take the girl, according to details in the affidavit.

The father had recently won legal custody of Ramirez with an order that included guidelines for how the teen could communicate with her grandmother and aunt. The girl was also barred from contacting a teen identified as her boyfriend in Florida. The parents indicated Sands and Sands disagreed with the ruling, with the mother including an allegation that Elizabeth Sands has "millions of dollars" and isn't restricted by finances. Police also alleged, through their investigation, that Elizabeth supported the girl's relationship with her boyfriend, the affidavit shows.

Through the investigation, police also learned Ramirez didn't have a phone, but would borrow one from a friend to call her aunt. Another friend indicated Allissa Sands had slipped a phone into their mailbox for Ramirez to use, which Ramirez allegedly kept at school, the affidavit showed.

Meanwhile, police spoke with Allissa Sands in Hartford City where she worked, and she allegedly denied knowing Ramirez's whereabouts, denied the girl was with her grandmother, and denied having any way to track her. Police also spoke via phone with Elizabeth Sands, who also allegedly indicated she didn't know Ramirez's location, according to the affidavit.

Around the same time, police tracked the phone Allissa Sands allegedly gave Ramirez to the area of Jackson, Georgia, around April 30. Detectives also subpoenaed phone records showing text exchanges between Ramirez, Elizabeth Sands and the boyfriend in the day before Ramirez's disappearance leading up to the hour before she was last seen. A record also indicated a phone associated with Elizabeth Sands was called in the area of Syracuse shortly before Ramirez disappeared, according to the affidavit.

In July, police received information in which surveillance video showed Ramirez in disguise shopping with Elizabeth Sands and the boyfriend at two malls in Florida. Ramirez's mother identified the girl in the video, the affidavit shows.

The case was filed in Kosciusko County Superior Court 1.

