Grandmother faces trial for Brent Sullivan's fentanyl overdose death. Here's what to know

Kelli Smith’s grandson Brent Sullivan died at the age of 12 of a fentanyl overdose in 2021.

Smith and her daughter Alexis Murray Smith were both arrested and faced charges of intentional child abuse resulting in death and child abuse not resulting in death, as Murray Smith’s infant daughter was also present in the home where Sullivan died.

It happened at Smith's Carlsbad home on Western Way, and police believe she and Murray Smith were also using and trafficking in the drug, leading to their arrests.

Smith will face trial Monday in Fifth Judicial District Court before Judge David Finger.

Alexis Murray Smith wipes her eye during her child abuse trial stemming from the death of Murray Smith's 12-year-old son of a fentanyl overdose, Sept. 14, 2023 in Eddy County District Court.

The trial will likely begin with jury selection, then move into opening arguments from both the prosecution and the defense, before the State begins calling its witnesses.

Here’s what to know about the case as the trial of Kelli Smith begins.

Why was Kelli Smith rearrested after being charged with child abuse?

Kelli Smith was initially charged with child abuse Sept. 28, 2021, but was released May 6, 2022, after posting a $3,500 bond.

She was arrested again days later on May 12, records show, for violating conditions of her release. Police said Smith contacted witnesses in the State’s case against her, including Murray Smith who was in jail and a man whose house Smith stayed the night at.

According to her release order, Smith was not to contact any listed potential witnesses, and stay at the residence on Western Way while she awaited trial.

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Smith also violated the terms after narcotics, firearms and young children were found in her home.

She was since held on no bail or bond.

Who could testify at Smith’s child abuse trial?

Murray Smith was listed by the prosecution as a possible witness, along with several Carlsbad Police officers and emergency responders.

The State could also call medical experts from the Office of the Medical Investigator involved in Sullivan’s autopsy and witnesses who were present at the home the day the boy died.

This included Smith’s boyfriend at the time Michael Ortiz, and the man who called 911, John Rauch.

Murray Smith’s ex-husband Christopher Murray, who was Sullivan’s stepfather at the time of the incident, was also included on the witness list.

Christopher Murray testifies as his ex-wife Alexis Murray Smith's child abuse trial stemming from the drug overdose death of 12-year-old Brent Sullivan, Sept. 12, 2023 at the Eddy County District Court.

What is Kelli Smith accused of?

Police were called to the scene of Sullivan’s death in the early afternoon of Sept. 28, 2021, identifying Smith as the owner of the home on Western Way.

Sullivan was found unresponsive in a shed in the backyard of the property, and later pronounced dead after police said he smoked fentanyl.

Smith was interviewed at the scene, admitting that she and her daughter Murray Smith “had drug problems,” read the arrest affidavit, and that Sullivan was stealing and using his mother’s drugs “for months.”

Murray Smith arrived at Smith’s house during the investigation, and said she’d left Sullivan and her other children to stay the night at the home of Smith, their grandmother.

Smith told police she last saw Sullivan alive at 5 a.m. that morning, and had woken up at about 10:30 a.m.

His unconsciousness was reported about two hours later, records show, and he was pronounced dead at 1 p.m.

In interviews with police, Murray Smith told police Sullivan had overdosed on fentanyl three times before: once at her home in the 800 block of Alamosa and twice at Smith’s house in the 2400 block of Western Way.

He was administered Narcan, but no other medical treatment was sought for those incidents. Smith admitted she’d been present during Sullivan’s overdoses, administered Narcan but did no seek any treatment for the boy.

Murray Smith also told police she was selling fentanyl for Smith, and recently got up to 300 pills from her mother.

During Murray Smith's trial, police detailed evidence they said suggested drugs were frequently used and sold at the house on Western Way, and the state is likely to develop a case that Smith knowingly created an unsafe environment for Sullivan and his siblings.

