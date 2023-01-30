Grandmother: Family 'living a nightmare' after Columbus twin kidnapped in December dies

Fonda Thomas, 44, the paternal grandmother of twins Ky'air Thomas and Kason Thomas, said her family was living a nightmare for a second time after Ky'air died late Saturday. The twins were abducted in December and eventually returned home safe after Ky'air was found in Dayton and Kason was found in Indianapolis.

The grandmother of of Ky'air Thomas, one of the twin Columbus infants rescued last month, expressed her grief and asked for compassion Sunday evening after the 6-month-old died this weekend.

Late Saturday night, Columbus Police responded to a call of a baby not breathing on East Whittier Street. When police arrived, they found Ky'air unresponsive and transported him to Nationwide Children's Hospital, said Sgt. David Scarpitti, a police spokesperson.

The grandmother of the twins, Fonda Thomas, released a statement asking the community for support and prayers for her family. Between the December kidnapping and now Ky'air's death, the grandmother said "none of this seems real."

"Tonight we are living a nightmare with the community for a second time in less than a month," she said in a prepared statement. "I'm questioning God, Lord why, Ky'air?"

Columbus police looking into cause of death of Ky'air Thomas

Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Ky'air's passing was a tragic situation and that the case was still under investigation.

Melanie Amato, spokesperson for Columbus police, said it was too early in the investigation on Sunday to determine the manner of death. Homicide detectives initially responded, but Amato said they are not taking any lead in the investigation at this time.

An autopsy may be performed to help determine the cause of death, Amato said.

On Instagram on Sunday, Ky'air's mother Wilhemnia Barnett said her son appeared to have a seizure before he died. She said she didn't know what caused it or his death.

Infant Columbus twins were victims of kidnapping attempt

Ky'air and his twin brother Kason, were abducted by a female suspect who allegedly stole their mother's running car moments after she went inside a Donatos restaurant on North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Dec. 19 to pick up a DoorDash order.

Ky'air was found at the Dayton International Airport on Dec. 20 and returned home. Kason was found safe in Indianapolis on Dec. 22. Mecka Curry, one of the women who helped find baby Kason Thomas in Indianapolis, on social media Sunday morning shared her condolences to the family.

“You will forever live in our hearts (Ky'air),” she wrote. “My heart is broken.”

The suspected abductor, Nalah T. Jackson, 24, is currently facing two federal charges of kidnapping a minor after Columbus police say she stole the running 2010 Honda on Dec. 19 that had Ky'air and Kason in it.

Jackson is scheduled to face a jury trial in federal court in Columbus on March 20. If convicted, she faces 20 years to life in prison on each of the two counts.

The abduction case, which unfolded over four days, transfixed Ohioans and people across the nation.

After Ky'air was found in Dayton, attention swelled on the case as friends, family and law enforcement searched for the still-missing Kason and pled for his safe return. A chance encounter between Jackson and two women outside of an Indianapolis gas station triggered a series of events that would lead to Jackson's capture and the discovery of Kason.

