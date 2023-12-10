Grandmother intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandchild in head, Ohio cops say

An Ohio grandmother is accused of intentionally shooting her 6-month-old grandchild in the head, officials say.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at a home in Liberty Township and arrived to find an infant with a gunshot wound to the head, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities learned that the child’s grandmother, Mia Desiree Harris, had opened fire on several family members before turning the gun on the baby, then fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

There was an argument or fight with family leading up to Harris shooting her granddaughter, Sheriff Richard Jones told WXIX.

“She shot and missed at her daughter, I believe. Then, they moved the daughter from one room to the other and then she went and shot this child and doesn’t appear to have any remorse whatsoever,” he told the outlet.

Deputies found and arrested Harris “a short time” after the shooting, the release said, and she is facing three counts of felonious assault.

The baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

Liberty Township is about 25 miles north of Cincinnati.

