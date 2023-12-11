Grandmother that ‘intentionally’ shot grandchild in head appears in court, records show

A 6-month-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head by their grandmother early Saturday morning in Butler County.

Mia Desiree Harris, reportedly shot at family members before “intentionally” shooting the infant in the head at close range, a police report said.

Harris appeared in court Monday for her arraignment and is being held on a $1.5 million bond, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Dutchview Court in Liberty Twp. around 1:50 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris left the scene before deputies got there. Harris was found driving the wrong way on I-75 and refused to stop, WCPO reported.

She led deputies back to the home where the shooting occurred and was arrested, according to an incident report.

According to a police report, Harris punched one person in the face before firing a gun through a locked bedroom door multiple times, WCPO reported.

Harris broke down the door and tried to shoot another person at close range, but missed, WCPO reported.

Harris has been charged with three counts of felonious assault.



