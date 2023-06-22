Grandmother may have been killed in burglary gone wrong, say police

Nelly Akomah was found dead at her south London home after a suspected burglary

A devoutly Christian grandmother found dead in her south London home may have been murdered in a burglary gone wrong, it has emerged.

Nelly Akomah, who was in her mid-70s, was found dead at the bottom of the stairs in her house near Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Neighbours claimed she was found with a black eye and her burglar alarm had been disconnected.

Police have launched a murder investigation and have not ruled out the possibility that the killer was an intruder who was disturbed during a break-in.

Locals paid tribute to Mrs Akomah, who was a leading member of a Methodist Church group, and a well-respected figure in the community

One neighbour said: “She was a lovely person. We attend the same church as her – the Upper Tooting Methodist Church.

‘Lovely woman’

“She was one of the leaders for the Croydon group there. She was so understanding – a lovely woman, and it’s really, really sad to hear what happened.

“I’ve known her for years, and my husband’s family have known her for years as well… 30-odd if not more years.

“It’s a huge shock to the community. It’s very, very sad. She was such a lovely woman, and a very happy woman. You just hope they find the person who did it as soon as possible.

Another local said: “She was 70 but she was a spring chicken; very active and you would see her walk up and down the road, singing. She wasn’t a lady who needed assistance.

“The fact she was a churchgoer, and she was always so happy and cheery and wouldn’t have hurt a fly. It’s just so sad.”

A spokesman for Nigeria Methodist Mission UK and Ireland said Mrs Akomah had been “attacked”.

In a statement, the group said: “Nigeria Methodist Mission UK and Ireland are very sorry to announce the loss of our long-standing leader and beloved mother, Mrs Nelly Akomah who passed away yesterday after an overnight attack in her residence in London.

‘Dearly missed’

“She will always be dearly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with her loving children, grandchildren, family, Tooting Methodist Church, Nigerian Fellowship, and close friends.

“Please remember the police in your prayers as they continue their investigation.”

Police said they were called to an address in Ladbrook Road at 10.40am on Thursday after being alerted by paramedics.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Nelly’s family and friends. Nelly was active in her church and her loss will be keenly felt by many people.

“I don’t underestimate the level of concern in the local community following this shocking incident and there are various suggestions circulating about what may have happened. At this stage, we are investigating the possibility that there was a burglary at Nelly’s address. I must stress that our investigation is in its very early stages and we are working to establish what exactly has happened.”

There have been no arrests.

