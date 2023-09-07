Grandmother pleads down to misdemeanor in child abuse case

Sep. 7—A Jasper County woman on Thursday pleaded down to a misdemeanor offense of child endangerment with respect to a paddling of her granddaughter that left the girl with extensive bruising.

Marylynn A. Barry, 71, of rural Carl Junction, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree child endangerment in a case in which she had been facing a felony count of child abuse.

Judge Joseph Hensley accepted the plea deal and sentenced Barry to six months in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.

The matter came to light on April 3 when the girl showed up at her junior high school with bruising on her buttocks and arm and told school staff that she had been spanked by her grandmother with a wooden paddle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

She was taken to the Children's Center in Joplin for a forensic examination and interview during which she told investigators that Barry, who adopted her when she was in the fifth grade, had come into her room the previous night, grabbed her phone and threw it against a wall. The girl reported that she then made her go into Barry's own bedroom and lay down on the bed.

She said Barry at first struck her twice with a belt that did not hurt and then switched to a wooden board and spanked her "around five to 20 times" with it. The exam found extensive bruising and that the girl still felt pain the next day both walking and sitting.

Barry was interviewed at the Jasper County sheriff's office and acknowledged that she had "whipped (her granddaughter) hard" and felt awful about it. But she believed she had not paddled her more than five times, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.