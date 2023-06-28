Grandmother pleads guilty to stealing £25,000 from banking app blunder

Mark Morgan lost his job after mistakenly sending the money to Thomas, who kept it - Hispanolistic

A grandmother who kept £25,000 sent to her in a banking app error has been given a suspended jail sentence after she admitted theft.

Catherine Thomas, 59, was accidentally sent the money to her account in a mobile bank app blunder by Mark Morgan – which is a mistake ‘anyone might make”, a judge said.

Money was meant to buy a motorhome

Mr Morgan had been attempting to transfer the money in order to buy a motorhome and contacted his bank as soon as he realised his mistake, a court heard.

A court heard how Thomas refused to give it back after he contacted his bank.

She moved the money to a savings account to stop the bank taking it back – and spent it to pay off her own debts along with holidays. She also spent it on clothes and home refurbishments for her four children and 12 grandchildren in Porthcawl, South Wales.

Prosecutor Bethan Evans said devastated Mr Morgan lost his money, his job and home after he was unable to pay off a debt.

The court heard Mr Morgan notified his bank immediately but was told they were unable to retrieve the money.

He was left unable to pay back his employers who had given him the money to buy the motorhome.

Thomas was interviewed by police and claimed she believed she had won the money in one of a number of competitions she had entered.

She was said to have “put her head in the sand” and spent the money.

Morgan considered suicide

In a victim personal statement, Mr Morgan said he considered taking his own life.

He said: “With one act of deception Catherine Thomas has destroyed my life – £25,000 is a life-changing amount of money but it was not mine, it belonged to my employer. It was transferred to me as an act of trust by my employer.

“From the moment I realised what had happened I felt sick to my stomach.”

Defending, Rebecca Griffiths said Thomas spent the money on “a close network of family members”.

Thomas pleaded guilty to theft

Thomas, who has six previous convictions, pleaded guilty to theft.

Judge Recorder Andrew Hammond said: “This is a salutary case that shows how a moment’s inattention while using a mobile banking app, the sort of mistake anyone might make, can have devastating and life-changing consequences.

“You knew that money was not yours. You displayed wilful blindness to the fact it was not yours and told yourself it was instead competition winnings. That was a lie that you found impossible to resist.”

Thomas was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

She was ordered to carry out a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and to pay £1,000 compensation.

