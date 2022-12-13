Grandmother of Quinton Simon arrested, on hold for juvenile court

Billie Jo Betterton, 45, the grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old toddler whose remains were found in a Chatham County landfill, was arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on Monday. Also known as Billie Jo Howell, Betterton was charged with contempt of court.

Betterton's daughter, Leilani Simon, the mother of Quinton, was arrested and charged on Nov. 21 with murder in connection with the disappearance of her son, whom she reported missing on the morning of Oct. 5. At the time of Quinton's disappearance, Betterton had obtained custody of him and an older sibling.

Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon

Troubled family

Before Quinton went missing, there had been conflict between Betterton and her daughter, according to court documents and police reports.

In early September, Betterton filed a dispossessory notice with the Chatham County Magistrate Court to evict Leilani and her boyfriend Daniel Youngkin from the home at 535 Buckhalter Road where they were all living.

On Sept. 7, a Chatham County police officer responded to a call for a domestic dispute at 535 Buckhalter Road. Simon told the police officer that she and her mother had a fight that turned physical over clothes in the washing machine. At the time Betterton said she had grown frustrated with her daughter, who was not paying rent for Simon, her boyfriend, and children. One of Betterton's sons also said Simon had been stealing from her mother and buying drugs.

One day later, on Sept. 8, Betterton filed a dispossessory notice with the Chatham County Magistrate Court to evict Simon and her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, from the home, according to court documents.

Less than one month later, on Oct. 5 at 9:42 a.m., Simon made the 911 call to report her son missing.

