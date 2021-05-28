Grandmother sentenced to life in prison for killing 5-year-old grandson

Allison Dunn, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·3 min read

May 28—Crystal Peralez said she wants justice for her 5-year-old son who was beaten to death by his grandmother, but she also feels conflicted because she's losing her own mother to the potential of life in prison.

"I just want to know, mom, why would you put me in this position? I just want to know what he did to you to make you do this to him, why, mom, why?" Ms. Peralez asked her mother, Yisenya Flores, through sobs.

Flores, 47, of the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard, was sentenced by Judge Joe McNamara on Friday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years served. The grandmother previously admitted to abusing her grandson, Anjuan Hare III, who died Sept. 19, 2019, from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries because of ongoing child abuse.

"You didn't just hurt him, you hurt me. I don't have you no more, mom. I don't have him. I'm not happy about your sentence, but I'm not sad about it either," Ms. Peralez said, telling her mother that she loves her.

The grandmother was caring for Anjuan, known as ManMan, and his two siblings, ages 6 and 18 months, while Ms. Peralez was incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Under "ordinary circumstances," it would have been ideal for Flores to watch over the children, who had a loving relationship with their grandmother, defense attorney Ronnie Wingate said on behalf of his client on Friday.

However, in April, 2019, Flores stopped taking multiple prescription medications for her mental health because she could not afford them, Mr. Wingate said. The grandmother never intended to harm the child, Mr. Wingate said.

"This is someone who, deprived of medication, acted in a way that was totally unbecoming to her," the defense attorney said on Friday.

Flores apologized to her daughter and other family members through a video conference call from the Lucas County jail.

"Crystal, I want you to know that I'll always be your mom and I'll do whatever it takes to give you the closure that you need. I'll always love you and ManMan forever," Flores said.

But prosecutors argued mental health wasn't the sole issue and the boy's injuries couldn't have come from one isolated incident. The judge agreed.

"A grandmother beating to death her grandson is a horrific act. It is impossible to try to understand how this happened or to make sense of it," Judge McNamara said on Friday. "I appreciate the fact that we don't do a great job in this country helping people who are struggling with mental health, but as the prosecution stated, there are a lot of people who struggle with mental health who don't beat their grandchildren to death."

When emergency crews were called to the Hilltop Boulevard home in 2019, the grandmother said Anjuan was trying to fly like Spider-Man and he was knocked unconscious after jumping from a bed's box spring.

The boy's core body temperature was 83-degrees when first responders arrived. An autopsy revealed his skin was covered in bruises, abrasions, and lacerations, and his face appeared to have chemical burns.

"He was left to die in a room, for hours on end, while the defendant was in another room watching TV and searching online for what to watch on TV — while he laid there dying," Frank Spryszak, deputy chief of the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office's criminal division, told the court on Friday.

Flores later admitted to investigators she struck the boy on Sept. 18, 2019 and he then became lethargic, semiresponsive, and unable to get up from the floor. She didn't call 911 until the next evening.

The other children in Flores' care were not injured, Mr. Spryszak said.

"When speaking of justice, this result is a just result," he added. "Ms. Flores is where she belongs and she belongs in prison."

