Grandmother of slain 3-year-old told police she didn't believe daughter's story

Abigail Curtis, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·3 min read

Jul. 14—BELFAST, Maine — Days after the death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams, his grandmother told detectives that she knew something more was going on with him than a stomachache.

Sherry Johnson also told police that she knew the night of June 20, just hours after Maddox died, that her daughter, Jessica Trefethen, would be arrested at some point. She admitted it was wrong of her to protect her daughter by not telling the police where she was, according to documents filed at the Waldo Judicial Center.

Trefethen, 35, of Stockton Springs, was charged last month with the depraved indifference murder of her son after an autopsy showed he had suffered a fractured spine, bruises on his arms, legs, belly and head, bleeding in his brain, a ruptured bowel and other injuries. Johnson, 59, has been charged with concealing Trefethen's whereabouts from police.

Both women offered various versions of what happened to Maddox, according to court documents. Trefethen initially told hospital staff that Maddox had been knocked down by a dog leash and kicked by his 8-year-old sister. Later, she told police that he had been knocked down by a puppy and "his tummy hurt," and that he also fell off a trampoline.

When Johnson was first interviewed by police, she told them her daughter had called her on June 20 and asked her to come over because Maddox wasn't feeling well and didn't look very good. But in an interview on June 24, the grandmother told detectives that she knew there was more to the story "than a stomachache," according to a probable cause affidavit filed in late June by Detective Sgt. Christopher Tremblay of the Maine State Police.

Johnson's charge of hindering apprehension stemmed from her allegedly misinforming the Maine State Police for several days about her daughter's whereabouts. On June 20, she told detectives that after Maddox was declared dead at a Belfast hospital, her daughter was distraught and wanted to be alone. Johnson said she dropped Trefethen off at the pier in Searsport and told police she didn't know where her daughter went after that.

Since police were concerned that Trefethen might harm herself, they requested the location of her phone and found that it was last in Stockton Springs. However, police couldn't find her using that information.

The next day, Johnson again told police that hadn't heard from or seen her daughter since she had dropped her off at the pier. But footage from a surveillance camera at Johnson's house showed that Trefethen was there.

Johnson eventually told police she never dropped Trefethen off at the pier in Searsport. Instead, the women drove to Bucksport and then returned to Johnson's home in Stockton Springs. Still, when police came to her house on June 23, Johnson continued to deny she knew where her daughter was.

"When asked by the detectives if they could look inside the residence, Sherry admitted Jessica was inside," Tremblay wrote.

Johnson's lawyer, Steve Smith of Augusta, did not immediately return a call Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson's bail for the Class B crime was set at $2,000 cash and has been posted. She is next due to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Officer fires upon a man driving toward him in a Grand Prairie cul-de-sac, police say

    A Dallas County District Attorney’s Office team is investigating.

  • Florida mom charged with murder after daughters’ bodies found in canal

    The Florida mother who was arrested in late June after the bodies of her two young daughters were pulled from […] The post Florida mom charged with murder after daughters’ bodies found in canal appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden administration reshapes major climate report, appoints new director

    The Biden administration has appointed a new head of the National Climate Assessment (NCA), a pivotal, congressionally mandated report on how human-caused global warming is affecting the U.S. Driving the news: The next NCA will be overseen by Allison Crimmins, an environmental scientist who has spent a decade at the EPA and has expertise in scientific communication. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHer appointment on Tuesday come

  • Federal lawsuit filed by family of Andrew Brown, who was killed by North Carolina police

    The lawsuit seeks $30 million in damages in the killing of Brown, 42, by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies outside his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on the morning of April 26. "Anybody can see this was the unlawful killing of Andrew Brown," attorney Harry Daniels told a news conference after filing the lawsuit on behalf of the Brown family and the slain man's estate.

  • NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on domestic violence charge

    Sherman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 and helped them win their first Super Bowl in 2014.

  • U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang

    The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday to ban the import of products from China's Xinjiang region, the latest effort in Washington to punish Beijing for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would create a "rebuttable presumption" assuming goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labor and therefore banned under the 1930 Tariff Act, unless otherwise certified by U.S. authorities. Passed by unanimous consent, the bipartisan measure would shift the burden of proof to importers.

  • Rob Manfred says seven-inning doubleheaders and extra innings rule are on the way out

    Rob Manfred doesn't think the runner-on-second rule or seven-inning doubleheaders are here to stay.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. Today, Judge Joel Yates ordere

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.