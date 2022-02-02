Grandmother surprised on 70th birthday

Reuters

More than 6,000 General Motors workers in Mexico will elect a new union this week as an upstart group supported by international activists aims to beat one of Mexico's biggest labor organizations that held the contract for 25 years. The GM vote, set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the pickup truck plant in the central city of Silao, comes after workers in August dissolved their contract with the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM). The vote was monitored by U.S. officials, who threatened to impose tariffs on GM exports under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal if the automaker did not protect worker rights.